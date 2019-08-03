Donald Trump made some pretty major claims today without presenting any evidence to back it, although that's pretty on-brand for him. He's currently on his re-election campaign and like we saw with his previous campaign, he'll do essentially anything it takes to win. During his recent campaign rally in Cincinnati, the president announced that the AIDS epidemic will be eradicated and that the cure for childhood cancer is on the way. "The things we're doing in our country today, there's never been anything like it. We will be ending the AIDS epidemic shortly in America, and curing childhood cancer very shortly," he said.

People have been researching cures for both cancer and AIDS for a while. However, Trump's statement doubles down on previous promises he made back in June in Orlando. “We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases — including cancer," he said before pledging to "eradicate AIDS in America.

Trump's plan for eradicating AIDS in America would minimize the percentage of people who were infected by HIV by 75% int he next five years with hopes to bring it down to 90% in 10 years. He pledged $291M to bring extra assistance to communities with the highest percentage of HIV infections and to provide more resources to take preventative measures against future HIV infections.



Mark Wilson/Getty Images

As for the childhood cancer cure, he said that he'd be putting in $500M into child cancer for the next decade. However, experts wonder how much of an impact this will have. The National Institutes of Health estimates that they'll spend $46M2M this year along so $500M over the next 10 years amounts to $50M per year.

[Via]