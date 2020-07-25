Don Q Reflects On Darker Days With "Blood, Sweat & Tears"

Highbridge The Label has had an incredible run over the past few years, thanks to the success of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. However, that doesn't take away the collective work put in by each individual artist on the roster. On Don Q's latest single "Blood Sweat & Tears," he reflects on the highs and the lows of his come up. Speaking on the betrayal and the love lost from the streets, Don Q flexes his lyrical dexterity and storytelling abilities while letting down his guard to reveal his true emotions.

The release of the new single comes weeks after he released "I'm The One." Following the release of "Flood My Wrist" alongside A Boogie and Lil Uzi Vert, Don Q's clearly plotting on something big.

Quotable Lyrics

Where I'm from, gunshots bring the satisfaction

We don't speak on it, don't trust a n***a who asked "what happened?"

Survival of the trenches man, you gotta adapt to trappin'

Chauffeured in hearses or the back of a paddywagon