Okay, I'm sorry if you clicked on this article and you don't happen to live in Brisbane, Australia, but it's still good to know that the pizza chain we all know and love is offering great wages for noble work. Domino's has posted a job opening on LinkedIn for the position of Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester. Actually, the position isn't exclusively available to garlic bread connoisseurs in Brisbane, because if you happen to live elsewhere in Australia, Domino's is willing to pay for a hotel and a return domestic flight to acquire your services. It's hard to imagine what kind of pertinent skills or experience could be listed on someone's CV that would make the company willing to incur those expenses.

The job posting did in fact paint a picture of the ideal candidate. It delineates that Domino's is in search of someone who "understands the perfect 'crunch to softness' ratio," and "never met a carb they didn't like." They must also have "working taste buds" and have "burned their fingers at least once not being able to wait for the garlic bread to cool down." Whoever was in charge of writing this job description must have had a great time because they continued laying down jokes. They also specified that they want someone who "has a history of reviewing other people's food choices (solicited and/or unsolicited)."

The application process entails completing a survey and explaining in 200 words, or in a 30 second video, what makes you right for the job. Applications close October 7. I really hope we have some Australian readers that this message reaches because I would be honoured to play a part in someone being paid 30 Australian dollars an hour to eat garlic bread.