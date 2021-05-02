While UFC Fight Night might not attract the same names as UFC's biggest events, there is no denying that there always some great fights that come from it. Last night was a prime example of this as Jiri Prochazka and Dominick Reyes fought in the main event. Towards the end of the second round, it had appeared as though Reyes had knocked out Prochazka with a leg kick. However, the fighter got back up and started to punish Reyes for his move.

In the Twitter clips provided below, Prochazka started to hit Reyes with some elbow strikes to the head, which turned down Reyes' defenses. Prochazka spotted a weakness and did a spin around elbow right to Reyes' face which knocked the fighter out cold. In fact, Reyes landed on his neck which led to quite a bit of concern.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty

Prochazka's performance was immediately praised on social media and there is no denying the fact that he will be getting some solid opportunities in the future. Meanwhile, Reyes has gone on a losing streak since almost defeating Jon Jones just over a year ago.

Hopefully, he is able to recover from this latest fight and come back stronger than ever.