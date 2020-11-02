If you support the Miami Dolphins, this past weekend was very special as it marked the very first win of Tua Tagavailoa's career. It was his first career start and while many expected him to have problems with the Los Angeles Rams, he was able to get out the victory. There hasn't been a more exciting time in recent Dolphins history and if you've been meaning to wear the team's colors, well, it would appear as though Nike certainly has you covered.

In the images below, you can see a Nike Air Force 1 Low colorway that features the Miami Dolphins' signature colors. While it is important to note that this isn't an official Dolphins shoe, the inspiration is as clear as day here. The upper is mostly made with some white leather, all while the Nike Air branding is both teal and orange. Dolphins fans will surely appreciate the aesthetic which is a nice mix of lowkey and flash.

Fans of these kicks will be able to get their hands on them shortly, for a price of $100 USD. Let us know what you think of these and stay tuned for more news from the world of sneakers.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike