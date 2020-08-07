Doja Cat Drops Off Sexcapades Single "Freak"

She promised she would give fans a "treat," so Doja Cat officially delivered "Freak." The single was shared over on her SoundCloud on Thursday (August 6), but its official release came at the stroke of midnight early Friday (August 7) morning. The pop singer has been fraught with controversy in recent weeks as her online activities have been called into question, but Doja's dedicated fans have stayed by her side. Cancel Culture did their best to knock the Hot Pink artist off her pedestal, but she's returned to prove that she can't be stopped.

Recently, MTV announced it's VMA nominations and Doja Cat found herself celebrating a few nods including PUSH Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Best Direction. While we await those results, Doja shares "Freak," a single with a production that brings the nostalgia of poodle skirts and soda shops as Doja spins naughty lyrics of her bedroom antics. Stream "Freak" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Daddy the grandmaster, daddy, I want it faster

Them b*tches you f*ckin' with I know they gon' need some practice

So bring 'em along wit' ya, I'll teach 'em how to smash ya

When I made a little mess on it he told me to clean my act up