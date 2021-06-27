Doja Cat Connects With Eve For "Tonight" Off Of "Planet Her (Deluxe)"

While Doja Cat holds a prestigious place among pop music's elite, she does have bars. The L.A. singer has been known to drop a few 16s that have won over hip-hop heads over her tenure in the game. On Friday, she slid through with her third studio album, Planet Her, immersing her fans into the intergalactic world she created over the course of 14 songs. However, she hasn't stopped dishing out music yet. At the wee hours of Sunday morning, she returned with the deluxe edition of the project that boasts an additional five tracks.

Eve makes an appearance on the deluxe edition on "Tonight." The nylon-string guitar progression leads the track while Doja Cat and Eve detail flings from the perspective of the mistress.

The collaboration with Eve was first teased during Doja Cat's interview on YouTube Released. Fans may have been disappointed that it didn't appear on the original release but Doja Cat kept her word that it would appear on Planet Her.

Quotable Lyrics

I like what I like, you like what you do

You see my eyes, boy I just can't keep 'em off you

Turnin' me on, I-I just can't see through you

God bless your girl 'cause this feeling, it is voodoo

