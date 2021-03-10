Doe Boy & Babyface Ray Join Zona Man On "Making Luv To It"

Freebandz Gang Zona Man has had a slow-burning career so far. He inked a deal with Future's label back in 2014, later releasing a few projects and singles, though it feels like things have been dormant in recent times. He hasn't released a project in a few years but it appears that could be changing in the near future. Last week, he broke his silence and returned with his first drop of the year with some assistance from one of the hottest newcomers from Detroit and a fellow Freebandz Gang artist.

Zona's latest offering is titled, "Making Luv To It," an eerie trap banger featuring Doe Boy and Babyface Ray. The Detroit's rapper soft delivery adds a haunting effect to kick off the track before the three rappers trade street tales.

Quotable Lyrics

Get my money out the street but like it neat for satisfaction

I was 'posed to save it all but bought some ice, that shit will happen

I was posted with your bitch, then I curved her for a play

My lil bro was down, he done hit a lick, now he okay



