The Philadelphia 76ers only used seven players during their matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday afternoon. Head coach Doc Rivers said it is unfair that his team was forced to take the court rather than delay the game.

Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

"I don't think we should [play], but it's not for me to express that," Rivers said before the game when asked whether the matchup should be played. "I do worry about our player health on the floor."

76ers' veteran guard Seth Curry tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week and an additional four players were then ruled out for health and safety protocols. The team's stars, center Joel Embiid and forward Ben Simmons were both ruled out with minor injuries. Lastly, Terrance Ferguson (personal) and Furkan Korkmaz (groin) were inactive as well.

"I can tell you now there's no way I'm gonna play him," Rivers said of Mike Scott, who was ruled active but still dealing with a knee injury. "I just don't think he should play, so you can make a case we have seven bodies to throw out."

The only players who took the court for the 76ers were Dwight Howard, Isaiah Joe, Tyrese Maxey, Dakota Mathias, Danny Green, Paul Reed, and Tony Bradley.

The Nuggets went on to win the game 115-103.

