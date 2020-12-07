Last season's Clippers collapse was well-documented over the last few months as many were quick to throw some slander Paul George's way. Playoff P was terrible in the postseason, especially as the team blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets. It was a horrible end to a season that was supposed to bring a championship to the Clippers organization.

Recently, George threw some shade at head coach Doc Rivers, while appearing on the "All The Smoke" podcast. "We lost. But during that whole process, we never worked on adjustments. We never worked on what to do differently. We just literally having the same s--t happen over and over again," George said. Of course, George's comments were met with skepticism, especially since his performance was also to blame.

Rivers heard these comments and was asked about them while speaking to the media over the weekend. The new Philadelphia 76ers head coach noted that he likes George and that at the end of the day, everyone deserved the blame.

"I enjoyed coaching him," Rivers said. "So, not a lot to say there. Ty Lue was sitting right next to me," Rivers joked. "Listen, we lost the game, and I think everybody needs to take ownership. Obviously, we can always do better, and players can play better. As far as I'm concerned, I'll leave it there."

Heading into next season, George and the Clippers will have all the pressure in the world to perform, and if they don't live up to the hype, the Kawhi Leonard and George experiment will have been a colossal failure.

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images