''Do You Really Love Me'' By THEMXXNLIGHT Got Us in Our Feelings

THEMXXNLIGHT gained a lot of traction since their feature on 3 songs from Wiz Khalifa's album, Rolling Papers 2. Since then, the R&B duo never ceased to amaze us. This new track ''Do You Really Love Me'' clearly reflects their continuous growth in the music industry.

The Indian duo raised in The Bay, California actually got the idea of getting into music by listening to The Weeknd's House of Balloons. Their new single makes that clear by showcasing a style similar to The Weeknd's old tracks. Although they don't really talk about drugs or sex, they capture his airy vocals, and slow R&B vibe.

They really know how to connect to the audience, because they talk about the type of pain that people may experience on a daily basis, such as wanting someone who doesn't want you back, or loving someone who's in love with somebody else.

In this track, the duo give us an out-of-this world experience by getting us to connect to our deepest feelings about love and heartbreak. They talk about a wide-range of relationship issues that audiences can connect to, whether they're in a relationship or not.

This exotic masterpiece is worth listening to, but try not to calling you ex afterwards.

Quotable Lyrics

Do you love me, or do you love him?

Don't lie I can see it in your eyes

Cause when you touch me, and

When you touch him I can see your mind is going blind