DMX's "What These Bitches Want" Remains A Fan Favorite

If you're among one of the many people still buzzing from the hype of last night's Verzuz battle between Snoop Dogg and DMX, we've got you covered with this week's Throwback Thursday selection. Or more specifically, one of two -- be sure to show big Snoop some love with "Vato" right here. For DMX's many loyal fans, the event served as a reminder of the legendary rapper's legacy, a legacy built off countless hits. Many of which still resonate today, if the real-time reactions were any indication.

And while DMX's setlist featured an abundance of classics, the one that really got people going was "What These Bitches Want," a banger off the 1999 album ...And Then There Was X. Over a simmering instrumental from Nokio The N-Tity, DMX brought no shortage of intensity as he lamented the perils of temptation -- not to mention leafing through the pages of his little black book, a memorable verse that had women sharing those same names laughing nervously in the club. If this one doesn't make you want to go back and revisit X's third studio album, nothing else will. Show some love to X in the comments, and sound off -- did you watch the battle last night?

