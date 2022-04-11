DJ Khaled is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire hip-hop world. Throughout the years, Khaled has made it his mission to have one of the biggest Jumpman collections on the planet, and at this point, he has to be close to accomplishing that mission. He also has a few collaborations with Jordan Brand, specifically on the Air Jordan 3. Unfortunately, these shoes have mostly been for friends and family only, however, it seems like he has some shoes for the masses on the horizon.

Taking to Instagram today, Khaled showed off four new colorways of the Air Jordan 5. As you can see down below, there is a light blue pair, a pink salmon offering, a dark purple version, and even a nice white and pink model. All four colorways are unique, and they even say "We The Best" on the back heel.









Khaled is extremely excited about this new collaboration, especially since there is going to be some apparel to go along with the sneakers. At this juncture, a release date has not yet been revealed, however, Khaled promises that these kicks will come out sometime this year.

Let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments down below.








