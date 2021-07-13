mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Critical Hype Brings Nipsey Hussle & 2Pac Together On "All Eyez On Nipsey"

Aron A.
July 13, 2021 13:36
All Eyez On Nipsey
DJ Critical Hype Feat. Nipsey Hussle & Tupac

The Marathon meets Thug Life on DJ Critical Hype's "All Eyez On Nipsey."


Nipsey Hussle's life was cut short with only one official album out, Victory Lap. The album is arguably one of the best rap albums of the past decade, and one hell of a major label debut for an artist whose mixtape run had cemented his place in the rap game. No word on whether a posthumous album will ever see the light of day but still, tributes to the late rapper continue to emerge.

This week, DJ Critical Hype shared a brand new mash-up tape focused on some of Nipsey's greatest verses over 2Pac's most iconic instrumentals. All Eyez On Nipsey is a 28-song effort that bridges the generational gap between two visionaries of their respective times.

"There have been a lot of comparisons drawn between Nipsey and Snoop because of their physical appearances and the similarities between the tones of their voices, but in actuality Nipsey referenced 2Pac many times over the years in his music. He even referred to himself as the ‘2Pac of my generation’ on ‘Dedication,'" he told Complex. "A few months prior to his passing, I had hit up some of Nipsey’s people about my concept to blend his vocals."

Check the project below.

