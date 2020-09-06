Dizzy Wright & Beanz Get To The Bag On "Sick Of Complaining"

Dizzy Wright has been killing everything he's touched this year from the socially-charged, "Police Can't See Me Alive" to the numerous collabs with Demrick that he's released like "Don't Worry." But as an established figure in the underground, he's now using his platform to shine light on other dope MCs.

The rapper released his new single this week titled, "Sick Of Complaining" ft. Beanz. Some might notice the name from Netflix's Rhythm & Flow. While she's certainly just getting started, she shows serious potential on this record that some may not have seen on her appearance on the show. Beanz and Dizzy swap bars detailing that hustler's mentality and go-getter approach.

Check out Dizzy Wright and Beanz' new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't really got time for it so I had to switch up the narrative

Our reality is different, they see me, they see an African-American

All praise to the most high, medicated, I'm sane now

Tell me what we really workin' towards, I just wanna know the breakdown