mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dizzee Rascal & Chip Link Up On "L.L.L.L"

Aron A.
August 25, 2020 13:19
256 Views
40
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

L.L.L.L
Dizzee Rascal Feat. Chip

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dizzee Rascal and Chip are living large on their new collaboration.


Dizzee Rascal and Chip are here to prove that grime is the furthest thing from dead. Though Chip is as versatile as they come, his roots have forever been in grime, especially as a young OG in the game. The pair linked up for a celebratory banger, one that is most fitting for the summer times. "L.L.L.L," which stands Love Life Live Large, finds the pair trading bars over bass-heavy production with rapid flows and massive flexes. The single comes off of Dizzee's next project, E3AF which is due out on October 9th. 

While Chip has been busy bodying every feature verse, he also came through with a joint project alongside D-Block Europe's Young Adz and Skepta for Insomnia.

Check out Dizzee Rascal and Chip's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
These pricks ain't gotta get a box ever 
As long as I box clever 
Have me in the box, never
I'll find the square root, clever 
Have I sold a box? Never
Verses cost more than box money
Sixteen, slangin' these sixteens
Tek Prada's out, fill the box, money

Dizzee Rascal
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  1
  256
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dizzee Rascal Chip
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dizzee Rascal & Chip Link Up On "L.L.L.L"
40
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject