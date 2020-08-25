Dizzee Rascal & Chip Link Up On "L.L.L.L"

Dizzee Rascal and Chip are here to prove that grime is the furthest thing from dead. Though Chip is as versatile as they come, his roots have forever been in grime, especially as a young OG in the game. The pair linked up for a celebratory banger, one that is most fitting for the summer times. "L.L.L.L," which stands Love Life Live Large, finds the pair trading bars over bass-heavy production with rapid flows and massive flexes. The single comes off of Dizzee's next project, E3AF which is due out on October 9th.

While Chip has been busy bodying every feature verse, he also came through with a joint project alongside D-Block Europe's Young Adz and Skepta for Insomnia.

Check out Dizzee Rascal and Chip's new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

These pricks ain't gotta get a box ever

As long as I box clever

Have me in the box, never

I'll find the square root, clever

Have I sold a box? Never

Verses cost more than box money

Sixteen, slangin' these sixteens

Tek Prada's out, fill the box, money

