For hip-hop heads, a donut is no mere pastry. It's one of the defining instrumental albums of all time, courtesy of the late Detroit legend J. Dilla. So much so that after his passing, Dilla's uncle Herman "Uncle Herm" Hayes opened up the Dilla's Delights donut shop in the middle of downtown Detroit. When it first launched in 2016, the people came out in droves to support the business, going so far as to clear out supplies three times in one day. Unfortunately, the beloved shop appears to have fallen on hard times, and currently runs the risk of shutting down entirely.

Hayes went so far as to launch an Indiegogo campaign imploring the people of Detroit to step in. "The cost of transporting product, insurance, rent, and permits for both retail and production locations has taken a toll on our ability to eke out a profit," explains Hayes, in the fundraiser's write-up. "I recently battled cancer and I'm currently recovering. Due to my recent surgery, we reduced our hours and closed the shop for more than a month. Some of the immediate contributions I hope to receive here will help with accounts receivable that are behind or past due."

"The goal of $15,000 will update, repair, and replace equipment used heavily for four years," he continues. "It will help acquire wholesale vendor contracts, and upgrade to sustainable merchandise. It will aid in our search for a future home, provide project renderings, and secure the legal aid needed to move forward with ease." As of now, the Indiegogo fundraiser for Dilla's Delights sits at $11,529, a few grand short of the ultimate goal. Should you be interested in showing support for Dilla's family and legacy, be sure to check out Hayes' Indiegogo page right here. Rest in peace, Dilla.