Beats by Dre premiered an unreleased song from Diddy during a new advertisement featuring NFL prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux, this week. The video shows off their Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds.

“Kayvon Thibodeaux — the football player — he didn’t just arrive from nowhere. We put a lot of prayer into that boy, especially since he was a kid. I think God blesses people to be a blessing to others. He wants to make sure that he’s able to give back,” says Thibodeaux's mother, Shawnta Loice, during the video.



Thibodeaux played college football as a defensive end for the Oregon Ducks. He is expected to be a top pick at the NFL Draft, later this week.

In the ad, the football standout tries on the Beats Fit Pro and Diddy's music begins to play.

“Yo check this out/ All I am is a man with ambition to be the best/ When I failed, it just gave me the vision to see the rest/ Wasn’t even ready when God gave me the test/ So I pray you find love in the pieces of me that’s left," he raps on the song.

Last year, Diddy announced his long-awaited fifth album, Off the Grid, and set a release date for September 2021. The project never came to fruition, but perhaps this new music is a sign that fans can still expect the album.

