In the later years of Diddy's career, he has mostly opted to pursue business ventures rather than music projects. The New York native's last studio album came over 15 years ago with Press Play, and his most recent mixtape came six years ago in 2015 with MMM (Money Making Mitch).

However, last summer, Diddy announced that he had an album in the works titled Off The Grid Vol. 1, which he intended to release in September 2021. After the release date passed and fans had not heard from him for months, it seemed that Diddy may not go through with the project. Nut now, with the help of MixedByAli, it seems Diddy is back in album mode.

On Wednesday (Jan. 19), MixedByAli posted a few pictures to Instagram of him in the studio with Diddy, alluding to them working on Off The Grid Vol. 1. In the caption of the post, Ali originally stated he was assisting with the album's creation, but has since edited the caption that first read: "A historical moment having @diddy pull up to the legendary Can-Am Studios, now @nonamestudios, not to mentioned this classic R&B album that I’m grateful to be a part of #OffTheGrid #MixedByAli #NoName @sd__engineears"

It is currently unclear why Ali decided to change the caption, but either way he still revealed that Diddy is back working on the album. Perhaps Diddy prefers to roll the album out himself rather than have others do it for him, as he deleted all of his posts on Instagram and changed his name to "LOVE," a wholesome mindset he has been embracing recently.

MixedByAli is famed for working on some of Kendrick Lamar's biggest hits of his career like "HUMBLE," Money Trees" and "DNA," so surely he is providing great work for Diddy in the album-making process.

We will continue to provide updates on Diddy's upcoming album.