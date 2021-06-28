Diana Taurasi is one of the biggest legends in the history of the WNBA and there is no doubt that she deserves her place amongst the biggest legends of basketball. Throughout her career, she has stood out on the floor thanks to her sneaker choices and some of the different signature models she has worn. Over the years, she has worn a plethora of various Nike LeBron models, and after all of these years, she is finally getting her own Nike LeBron colorways.

In fact, a new Nike LeBron 18 colorway called "La Cabra" was recently shown off online and it is expected to drop on July 2nd. Now, a second colorway has been revealed although for now, it does not have a name. The shoe has a predominantly white upper, all while the midsole and back heel are mint green. From there, we have some newspaper script peaking through the back heel, as the laces are a bright shade of red.

Little remains known about this new offering so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates, as soon as they become available. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike