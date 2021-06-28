Diana Taurasi is one of the best players in the history of women's basketball and over the years, she has been able to stack up countless accolades while being an inspiration to basketball players all around the globe. She has been known for enjoying various different types of footwear, and throughout the last few years, she has worn quite a few LeBron shoes. In fact, Taurasi will now get to be in Space Jam: A New Legacy and to celebrate this appearance, she is getting her very own Nike LeBron 18 colorway.

This new colorway has been dubbed "La Cabra" which means GOAT in Spanish. Taurasi has both Italian and Argentinian heritage and with this new shoe, she looks to honor this background. There are various phrases written in Spanish on the back heel, and they are all references to her accomplishments. As for the colorway, we have a black upper with a beige and green midsole and outsole. There is also a healthy dose of red placed throughout the shoe to switch things up.

If you want to grab a pair, you will be able to do so as of July 2nd for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

