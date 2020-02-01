Desus & Mero have been unfortunately missing from the world of late-night over the past few months. The one thing that we've been truly missing in the midst of the world's f*ckery is their commentary on everything from Coronavirus to Eminem's latest album Music To Be Murdered By and the subsequent controversy that followed.

The two are heading back to late-night on Monday. Feb 3rd as Desus & Mero On Showtime return for its second season. Ahead of its debut, they made another pit stop at Late Night With Seth Meyers as they recounted a few anecdotes, they also expressed their excitement for their upcoming interview with David Letterman which airs on Monday's season debut. "At first we were like, 'wow, we got David Letterman.' Then we we were like, 'Is he confused? Does he know what show this is?'" Desus said. "That's like interviewing, like, Michael Jordan."

Meyers interjected, "I had the pleasure of doing it once. It's like playing basketball against Michael Jordan."

Desus continued, "What's more intimidating is that David Letterman has God's beard so you gotta have some really good questions."

Along with the new season of their talk-show, the Bodega Boys are also getting ready to release their forthcoming book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons From The Bronx."

Peep Desus & Mero's interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers below.