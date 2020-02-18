PUMA Basketball has reportedly reached a multi-year sneaker deal with Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., following his controversial victory over Aaron Gordon in the 2020 Slam Dunk Contest. According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, the two sides have been hammering out the details on an endorsement contract for several months but his victory in Chicago seems to have sealed the deal.

Jones, who turned 23 yeard old on the day of the Dunk Contest, has swapped between Nike and PUMA sneakers throughout the season thus far, but he pulled out a colorful Puma Clyde Hardwood to match with his "Vice Nights" uniform during All Star Saturday night. Now, with his PUMA officially locked up, the high-flying forward is setting his sights on the 2021 Dunk Contest

"As a kid, I told my father I was going to win one, and I got it," he said, according to ESPN. "So I'm going to go get another one next year."

Jones is averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in 40 appearances this season.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images