Denzel Curry, Sampa The Great & Tricky Join The Avalanches On New Single

The Avalanches are set to drop their new project in December, and now, they've unleashed the release date for We Will Always Love You along with two new singles. The legendary Australian production duo has cranked out some memorable singles throughout the year in anticipation of the project such as "Wherever You Go" and "Reflecting Light."

Today, they doled out "Music Makes Me High" earlier today, along with a brand new single titled, "Take Care In Your Dreaming." Denzel Curry and Sampa The Great flex their impeccable technical prowess over the breezy electronic production that includes contributions from Tricky.

While it has been a few years since their last project, fans can expect We Will Always Love You to hit streaming services on December 11th.

Quotable Lyrics

Let a whole year pass

Hit an EP and the feds got mad

A lot of issues that a young man had

Just two years shy of a high school grad