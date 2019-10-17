Demaryius Thomas is quite the wider receiver and heading into this season, it seemed as though he would get the chance to play with the New England Patriots and legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Thomas was re-signed by the team just prior to the season but by the time Antonio Brown was brought in, Thomas was traded to the New York Jets.

In a recent interview with the New York Daily News, Thomas put the Patriots on blast saying he felt insulted by the trade and that they completely wasted his time.

“It was insulting, for sure. [...] Once I got cut (on August 31), I could have just come here (to the Jets) and not stayed there and re-sign," Thomas explained. "When they re-signed me, I was thinking that I was good. Two weeks later, I was gone. So, it’s like, ‘Why did I waste my time?’ Because at the end of the day, it was kind of a waste of time for me.”

Since Thomas' comments, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has responded to the wide receiver in a diplomatic fashion. Belichick essentially admitted that the Patriots coach can't be trusted although he did praise Thomas for being a great professional.

“I felt like I was always truthful with him,” he said, “but things change, and therefore, what I said was not the same as what I’d said previously. It is what it is.”

Needless to say, the Patriots do what they want, when they want.