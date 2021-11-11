Ex-NBA player Delonte West was arrested last month, after finding himself in a drunken altercation with law enforcement in Boynton Beach, Florida. During the October incident, West was seen through a police body camera with opened containers of alcohol outside a local station, shouting anti-gay slurs and other obscenities, some directed towards basketball greats like LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

West was officially charged with obstruction and non-violently resisting arrest, along with an open container charge and disorderly intoxication. However, it seems as if he will fight against his resisting arrest case, as West has now reportedly pleaded not guilty to each of the three charges.

Delonte West's attorney reportedly delivered his client's non guilty plea on Monday as confirmed by court documents, just three weeks after West's dramatic arrest in Florida, according to TMZ.

Police claim West was drunkenly shouting and banging on the local station's doors on October 19th, while also holding multiple opened alcoholic beverages. When police attempted to detain him, he resisted and was non compliant, all factors resulting in his eventual arrest outside of the station.

The 38-year-old West, who last played with LeBron James back in 2010 for the Cleveland Cavaliers, name-dropped the Ohio legend in his disorderly rant, telling officers, "N***, I was better than LeBron James. I'm better than Jordan. I was the best n**** to play every sport. Shut the f*** up!"

Officers on-scene expressed the importance of Delonte West receiving the necessary help in battling whatever he is going through. West is scheduled to face the charges in court, next month.

