mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DeJ Loaf Is Back In The Mix With New Single "Bubbly"

Mitch Findlay
February 06, 2020 14:53
387 Views
10
0
2020 Yellow World2020 Yellow World
2020 Yellow World

Bubbly
DeJ Loaf

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DeJ Loaf is gone off the bubbly.


DeJ Loaf has been absent for a minute, but so too has the heart grown fonder. Now, the Detroit artist has returned with new single "Bubbly," her first release in over a year. Currently available in select international markets, the smooth track finds DeJ riding out with her melodic rap style. "These bitches love my energy, they want me in their bed," she raps, getting mischevious in the opening verse. "I'm the biggest Joker, I need a bitch like Harley Quinn." 

Picking up on themes first explored on the classic 1963 pop anthem "It's My Party," DeJ allows herself freedom to make the wrong choices - it is her birthday after all, or at least that's what the song would have us believe. And best believe she leaves it all on the table. "Learn this shit from my grandma, she used to fuck with hoes," she declares. "Run this shit from my grandma, she used to fuck with stoves." Multi-talented indeed. Check it out now, and sound off - are you trying to see DeJ Loaf on a recurring basis? 

Quotable Lyrics

She know it's survival, she gon' dance on her tippy toes
Candle like dinner, she leave a n***a with the bloody rose
Cold-out n***
She gon' leave him with a stuffy nose
Learn this shit from my grandma, she used to fuck with hoes
Run this shit from my grandma, she used to fuck with stoves

DeJ Loaf detroit
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DeJ Loaf Is Back In The Mix With New Single "Bubbly"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject