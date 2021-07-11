Deem Spencer Unleashes "Deem's Tape"

Back in 2019, Jamaica, Queens rapper Deem Spencer unleashed his first full-length project Pretty Face. The 34-minute project's tracklist, when pieced together as one sentence, spells out “Really, I been tryna tell shorty how beautiful shorty is to me but shorty not tryna hear it from me," which gives you an idea of the tape's emotional content.

He followed up the project with his most recent offering Deem's Tape, which arrived on Friday (July 9) and marks a departure from the themes surrounding his debut project. "Deem's Tape is a moment of self-reflection and acts as one last sigh of relief and gratitude before I charge toward the future I envision for myself," explained the Queens-bred emcee of the new project.

The 10-track album taps in at 23 minutes in length and does just that as he rhymes his thought-provoking bars over hushed, stripped-down production. The project is almost entirely a solo endeavor, with its two guest appearances arriving from Mel Hines and Norwegian-American musician Okay Kaya.

Stream Deem Spencer's latest project Deem's World down below and let us know how you're rocking with it down in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Dors

2. Stuck on Me feat. Mel Hines

3. New Light

4. 05' Shit

5. Houseplant

6. One Hundred Seasons

7. Bday Pic

8. Wife Wife with Okay Kaya

9. Nothing Night

10. Prayed for More