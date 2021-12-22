mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dee Watkins Drops "Right Or Wrong"

Aron A.
December 21, 2021 20:51
Dee Watkins shares a brand new song.


It's been a busy year for Dee Watkins. The Florida artist became a buzzing force over the past few years but in 2021, he really began to show that he's coming into his own. He released the third installment in the Problem Child series earlier this year and Not One Of Them. However, even with the influx of music he's delivered recently, as well as the holiday season just days away, he hasn't finished putting in work this year.

On Monday, the rapper slid through with his latest single, "Right Or Wrong." Putting his melodic chops at the forefront, Dee Watkins reflects on love and loyalty in the streets, and the lengths he'd go to in order to protect those closest to him.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm sick and tired of people sayin' keep your head up
I'm ridin' round with this Glock 'cause I'm fed up
All I know is never trust a bitch and get my bread up
I remember I was doin' bad, I'm doin' better 

