Deante' Hitchcock Lets His Guard Down On "Alone"

Deante Hitchcock dropped Better in 2020 but he's continued to keep his foot on the pedal with a slew of releases to follow. This week, the rapper slid through with his latest offering, "Alone." The ATL rapper dives deeper into an introspective space, reflecting on the heavy work that goes into relationships and whether or not it's actually worth it.

"We’re so busy trying to be understood we forget how to be understanding,” Deante’ said in a statement. “Everybody’s trying to figure this thing out, but it’s so hard, man. On one end, it’s like I’m better off alone, so I don’t have to deal with anyone else’s shit, but it’s also like damn, I’m better off alone to not have to deal with my shit either. But I’m trying, ya know.”

Check out his latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics

No cap, baby, low-key you showed me something different

You know me, I ain't no romantic

But you still manage to do some

Damage, can't trip out, this baggage

Knocked me off balance, but that's the game