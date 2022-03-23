mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Deante' Hitchcock Lets His Guard Down On "Alone"

Aron A.
March 23, 2022 17:53
Alone
Deante' Hitchcock

Deante Hitchcock continues an impressive run with the release of "Alone."


Deante Hitchcock dropped Better in 2020 but he's continued to keep his foot on the pedal with a slew of releases to follow. This week, the rapper slid through with his latest offering, "Alone." The ATL rapper dives deeper into an introspective space, reflecting on the heavy work that goes into relationships and whether or not it's actually worth it. 

"We’re so busy trying to be understood we forget how to be understanding,” Deante’ said in a statement. “Everybody’s trying to figure this thing out, but it’s so hard, man. On one end, it’s like I’m better off alone, so I don’t have to deal with anyone else’s shit, but it’s also like damn, I’m better off alone to not have to deal with my shit either. But I’m trying, ya know.”

Check out his latest single below.

Quotable Lyrics
No cap, baby, low-key you showed me something different
You know me, I ain't no romantic
But you still manage to do some
Damage, can't trip out, this baggage
Knocked me off balance, but that's the game 

