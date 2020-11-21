NBA free agency has just begun and there has been a whole lot of money being tossed around. Many players are staying with their current teams, while others have begun looking elsewhere in the hopes of either acquiring more money or perhaps landing on a contending team. The Sacramento Kings are a team who has struggled tremendously over the last two decades, although they seem to have a promising roster, thanks to their main star, De'Aaron Fox.

Tonight, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Fox opted to stay put in Sacramento, as he signed a massive five-year max extension worth $163 million. There are contract bonuses and incentives worked into the deal that would allot him a supermax offering of $195.6 million, which is certainly a whole lot of cash.

As the starting point guard of the Kings, Fox averaged over 21 points last year and proved himself to be one of the most effective players on the court. The Kings are a team that hasn't been able to attract top-tier free agents, which means keeping their already-established stars has to be a priority, and with Fox, they were able to keep their guy long-term.

Now, Fox and the Kings will be looking to take things one step further as they look towards a potential playoff birth.

