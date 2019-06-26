LaVar says Walton "wasn't battle-tested," issues warning to De'Aaron Fox.
Luke Walton will get a fresh start with the Sacramento Kings in the 2019-20 NBA season, following a three-year run as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Similarly, his former point guard Lonzo Ball starts with a clean slate in New Orleans as a result of the Lakers' other big off-season move.
And although the two are no longer together, LaVar Ball simply can't resist taking jabs at his son's former head coach. During an appearance on the "Maybe I'm Crazy" podcast, LaVar explained his issues with Walton as a coach and offered a warning to Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox.
“He wasn’t battle-tested. Just because you stood in for a team that was autopilot and then fooled the Lakers saying ‘Oh he’s a great coach!.’ If he would have coached a high school or an AAU team to a championship, he might have a little something. I’ve never seen him do something. Just because you come out of Arizona and your daddy’s Bill Walton, that don’t make you the best coach in the world.”
“And De’Aaron Fox is going to call Lonzo and say ‘God dang, man what the hell happened.’ You going to see. You going to see. Be sure to talk to Fox’s dad, too, when he gets crazy in Sacramento because it’s going to happen.”