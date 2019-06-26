Luke Walton will get a fresh start with the Sacramento Kings in the 2019-20 NBA season, following a three-year run as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Similarly, his former point guard Lonzo Ball starts with a clean slate in New Orleans as a result of the Lakers' other big off-season move.

And although the two are no longer together, LaVar Ball simply can't resist taking jabs at his son's former head coach. During an appearance on the "Maybe I'm Crazy" podcast, LaVar explained his issues with Walton as a coach and offered a warning to Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox.