mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DDG Keeps The Loud On New Song "Cotton Mouth"

Aron A.
January 20, 2020 20:49
27 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Cotton Mouth
DDG

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DDG is back with some new music.


DDG is one of the few social media personalities who've made a solid transition into music. Perhaps he's not the biggest star in the world but there's no doubt that he can make a catchy tune. Case and point, his latest song, "Cotton Mouth." The song isn't as focused on the side effects of smoking weed as you'd expect but he does try to evoke similar vibe of getting high. DDG, over guitar-based production, delivers a more melodic effort on this one, as he details aspects of his troubled love life as well as the success that comes with being a young rapper in the game.

DDG's latest single follows the release of "Lit Tonight" which arrived right at the end of 2019. Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
She gotta find a n***a like me
She gotta find a n***a with his own
Ain't no young n***as like me
Only n***as doin' this shit is old

DDG
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  27
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DDG
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DDG Keeps The Loud On New Song "Cotton Mouth"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject