DDG Keeps The Loud On New Song "Cotton Mouth"

DDG is one of the few social media personalities who've made a solid transition into music. Perhaps he's not the biggest star in the world but there's no doubt that he can make a catchy tune. Case and point, his latest song, "Cotton Mouth." The song isn't as focused on the side effects of smoking weed as you'd expect but he does try to evoke similar vibe of getting high. DDG, over guitar-based production, delivers a more melodic effort on this one, as he details aspects of his troubled love life as well as the success that comes with being a young rapper in the game.

DDG's latest single follows the release of "Lit Tonight" which arrived right at the end of 2019. Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

She gotta find a n***a like me

She gotta find a n***a with his own

Ain't no young n***as like me

Only n***as doin' this shit is old