DC The Don Delivers Heat With "Ghost Rider"

Kevin Quinitchett
June 13, 2021 14:21
"Ghost Rider" is the latest release from DC The Don.


DC The Don continues to make a name for himself with each drop. On June 11th, the L.A. rapper dropped the visuals for his new single, "Ghost Rider." "Ghost Rider" follows the release of some of his recent hits, "Rag3 Kidd" and "Outlaw."

Although DC The Don is a relatively fresh face to the rap game, his bars throughout "Ghost Rider" display his noteworthy skills as an MC. "She said you a sophomore, bitch I'm in my second season/ Gotta put my jerseys in the Raptors right now, DC fuckin' eatin',"  he raps.

"I'll never see your soul inside you, I saw what it did to you/ It'd been one day of the week but I swear to God that I've been missing you," he continues, dishing out noteworthy lyrics primed for subtweets. As he spits these lines over a 2000's era pop-punk-esque beat, his versatility is apparent to any listener.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch got gas, he a runner (Yeah)
Do the dash on my opponent, whoa
I'm way too fast, no he don't want it (What?), got the trap house jumpin' (Go)
Bitch I got that bag I feel important

