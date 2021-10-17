There is a lot of controversy surrounding the career of Barry Bonds. By the end of his career, he had the most some runs in MLB history, and he also had seven MVP awards. Unfortunately for Bonds, his career has been mired by rumors of steroid use, and there are various campaigns to keep him out of the Hall of Fame. The steroid era in baseball is one that stirs up a lot of debate, and if you ask a lot of fans today, they would tell you that steroid use made the game better, not worse.

Either way, people have strong opinions about Bonds, including David Ortiz who was approached by TMZ about the subject. Ortiz went on to say that Bonds is 100 percent a Hall of Famer and that, in fact, Bonds is the greatest baseball player of all time.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"He's the best player of all-time," Ortiz said simply. This might come as a surprising choice to some when you consider all of the great players that have made it to the Major Leagues. Regardless, Ortiz's opinion is certainly a strong one, and you have to respect it.

