Dave East Returns With Another EastMix "No Lucc"

Aron A.
January 05, 2021 15:43
No Lucc
Dave East

Dave East's hustle is unmatched. Check out "No Lucc."


Dave East's penchant for lyricism has been his strongest suits. He isn't a rapper that's necessarily in need of a catchy hook or a hot feature to get his point across which is why fans still gravitate towards the EastMix offerings. The rapper often takes popular tracks and flips them into his own. This series, specifically, marked why he's often been held in high regards as an MC.

This week, the rapper slid through with his latest offering, "No Lucc." The short track runs for a little under a minute in a half, though that's all he really needs to get his point across. Tackling soul samples, Dave East reflects on the hustle to the top of the food chain.

Peep Dave East's new track "No Lucc" below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm the same one who got it
Came from change in my pockets
To Copenhagen, me and Shooter exchanges them dollas
I know they told me to keep it calm but I came with the wilders
Almost went insane in the projects, 
Not from San Fran but I came with some Niners

