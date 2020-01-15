Before the New Year, we posted how Donald Glover was one of the famous faces to support Andrew Yang's presidential campaign and now it looks as though the political candidate has yet another famous face on his side. According to Variety, none other than comedian Dave Chapelle is made it clear that he's officially apart of the #YangGang. The publication details how Dave will be campaigning for Andrew later this month, performing at two benefit shows in South Carolina on the 29th and 30th.



David Becker/Getty Images

"Dave is one of the most important voices in our country today and I’m thrilled he has thrown his support behind this campaign,” Andrew said in an official release. “He and I share similar concerns about the future and hopes for what it could be. We are also parents who see the world that we are leaving to our kids and believe they deserve better.”

Donald not only co-signed Yang but was also named his creative consultant. The extent of the role is still unclear but we do know that the Los Angeles pop up shop for Yang had merchandise designed by Donald and his team put on full display. The clothing was described as embodying “the core policies and values of Andrew Yang’s Humanity First platform and future collaborations are expected.”