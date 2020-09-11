Danuel House of the Houston Rockets was in the news yesterday as it was revealed that he allegedly had an unauthorized woman in his hotel room in the NBA bubble. As a result, House was made part of an investigation by the NBA as the league wanted to get to the bottom of what happened. After a day's worth of digging around for answers, it appears as though the NBA has been able to confirm that House was, indeed, guilty of some sort of wrongdoing.

In fact, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, House has been sent home from the bubble and he won't be allowed back in. This is an especially harsh decision as, in the past, the league has simply forced players to quarantine for a prolonged period of time. However, it seems as though the NBA felt this was a much more serious offense.

It's still unclear as to how the NBA found out about any of these transgressions, although some fans are theorizing that it could have been an opposing player who saw something suspicious and flagged it for a competitive advantage.

Either way, none of this helps the Rockets who are currently down 3-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers. One could make the argument that House is simply beating the traffic before his teammates have to deal with it.