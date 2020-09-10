Over the past month, NBA players have been stuck in Orlando where they are currently competing for an NBA title. The rules in the Orlando bubble have been quite strict as any sort of defying of the rules could force you to miss precious game time due to a quarantine. Players like Lou Williams understand this concept very well and now that we are in the quarter-finals of the playoffs, it felt as though all of the players had come to terms with how the rest of their time in the bubble has to be played out.

However, it seems like Danuel House of the Houston Rockets forgot about the rules in a moment of weakness, or at least that's what one might think. According to Yahoo! Sports, House allegedly allowed a female Coronavirus tester into his hotel room which is very much against the league's strict bubble rules. As a result, House could be suspended and forced to quarantine for a prolonged period of time.

This is particularly bad timing for House and the Rockets as the team is down 2-1 in their series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Game 4 goes down tonight and the Rockets will need to be firing on all cylinders if they want any chance at tying up the series.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as we will be sure to give them to you.