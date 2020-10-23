LeBron James might be 35 years old but if this season taught us anything, it is that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. This is especially interesting since his oldest son Bronny is 16 years old and could be in the NBA in three or four years from now. If this were the case, then LeBron and Bronny could play on the same team, which would certainly make for a legendary pair out on the court.

In a report from Forbes, LeBron's Lakers teammate Danny Green spoke about the prospect of LeBron playing with Bronny and whether or not it's something that truly interests him. As Green explained, LeBron definitely wants it to happen, and the only thing standing in the way of it is father time.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

“I think he would love to,” Green said. “I don’t know if his body will hold up for another three years. I don’t think he wants to play in the NBA and not be able to play at the level that he’s playing at right now. And I think three years from now it will be tough. The way he ‘s going, I would assume most people are a shell of themselves 20 years later. But I’m sure he would love to play with Bronny.”

There is no guarantee Bronny will be NBA material in a few years from now, although it's still fun to think of the possibility of him and his father on the same team. As LeBron's career winds down, it would be one of the few things left to check off of his NBA bucket list.

