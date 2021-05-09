Danny Brown Joins Tony Allen On "Deer In Headlights"

Danny Brown is slowly approaching a few anniversary dates. This summer will mark 10 years since the release of his breakout album, XXX and a few months after that, it'll mark two years since the release of Uknowhatimsayin? Fans have been eager to hear new music from the Detroit rapper, especially after the numerous guest appearances he's made on recent Bruiser Brigade releases.

This month, the rapper's long-awaited collaboration with the late Tony Allen surfaced on There Is No End. DB shares the stage on "Deer In Headlights" where his sharp flow delivers tales of D-Town through Allen's jazzy production.

Other appearances on There Is No End include Skepta, Zelooperz, Sampa The Great, Tsunami, Nate Bone, LAVA LA RUE and many more. Check out "Deer In Headlights" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't what it seem

When you're working on the road and your family is struggling

And they think you're rich but you signed a 3-6

And you ain't got shit but you actin' like ya big

Thank God I stayed indie but this shit is flimsy