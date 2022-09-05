Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell have a highly-publicized history. Of course, Russell once took a video of Young admitting to cheating on Iggy Azalea. This happened while the two were teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and it led to quite a bit of strife between the two.

The video was leaked to the public, and Russell has always maintained his position that he had nothing to do with the leak. Despite this, Young is upset with Russell for taking the video in the first place, especially since it ultimately derailed his relationship, which was quite high-profile at the time.

Harry How/Getty Images

Even all these years later, Young still harbors a grudge against Russell. During a recent podcast with Chris Mannix, Young claimed that he would love to box Russell and beat him up. Young is set to take on Blueface in a boxing match, and now, Young has the itch to fight more opponents in the future.

As one can imagine, Russell has absolutely no interest in this, as he took to Twitter, writing "My name keep dude relevant, and I’m going to grave with 'I ain’t do that shit.'"

So there you have it. Russell and Young will not be getting into the boxing ring, anytime soon. The very concept of this happening was silly to begin with, but in the age of celebrity boxing, stranger things have happened.