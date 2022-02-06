Dana White is one of the more prominent businessmen in the entire sports world as he is the brainchild behind the UFC. The UFC President is always looking for new opportunities, and over the years, he has developed his very own whiskey brand called Howler Head Whiskey. White has been doing his best to push this new endeavor, and it seems as though he has found the perfect marketing opportunity, this time in NASCAR.

This Sunday, the best drivers in NASCAR will compete in the annual Clash event. While this is usually done at Daytona Superspeedway, NASCAR is changing things up by having the race take place at the L.A. Coliseum. As part of the event, White's whiskey brand will actually be sponsoring Ross Chastain's Number 1 car for Trackhouse Racing. While speaking to TMZ, White was confident his car would win, and he is even looking to bet big on it.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

"I'm going to bet anywhere from $10-25,000 on this car," White said. "I don't know what the odds are yet, but I want to win. I love this type of stuff. I'm into this. I love the idea our fanbase does cross over with NASCAR and the NFL. I love this type of stuff. The car is definitely fast. No matter what the odds are, anything can happen in a fight, and anything can happen in a race. So, I'm in."

With the race going down this evening, it will be interesting to see whether or not Chastain is able to make White's prediction come true. Either way, White continues to make himself known across the sports world.

