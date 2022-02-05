Considering Tom Brady's part ownership of the UFC, it's no surprise that he and Dana White keep in contact a bit. Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, says he spoke with Brady about his potential for playing another year and what it would take to possibly get him to join the Las Vegas Raiders.



Though Dana finds a home in Vegas, the business mogul and fight aficionado grew up in Manchester, Connecticut, with the New England Patriots as his team of choice. That said, attempting to add his favorite quarterback to his current team's roster is understandable. His wishes fell upon deaf ears in the long run, withTom Brady opting to retire after 22 seasons in the NFL.

"He had me thinking he wasn't going to retire" said Dana White, opening up about their conversations. "I was firing texts to him and he sent very cryptic text messages... So, you know what I was doing? I was hammering him to come to Vegas and play for the Raiders." The mysterious manner of Brady's responses was eventually cleared when he announced his retirement a few days later.

Dana White's last few weeks have been headline heavy in his own right. He's been part of a mini feud with viral superstar Jake Paul, which culminated in White being on the receiving end of a diss track. Not only that, the transition into virtual reality caught the UFC President's eye, leading to him announcing that the UFC will host fights in the metaverse.

