Damian Marley Resurfaces With Summer Time Anthem "Reach Home Safe"

Aida C.
June 15, 2019 15:35
Reach Home Safe
Damian Marley

Damian Marley steps out of his musical hiatus for the summer bop "Reach Home Safe."


Damian Marley has resurfaced from his musical hiatus and pleasantly so. "Reach Home Safe" is a good-feel track, worthy of consideration for your summer playlist. The vibe herein is straight of the sunny islands and brings listeners to a beach party. The solid summer record is sure to get people excited for summer parties with fresh, cold beverages, sun-kissed moments and most importantly, loads of fun. Although the track is subtle, the lyrics remain socially conscious which is true of Damian Marley's woke style. Overall, it is a vibe. Tune in, pour the pina colada's and enjoy.

The last report surrounding Damian Marley brings us all the way back to 2017 where the Jamaican artist and son of the legend, Bob Marley, collaborated with Hip Hop mogul Jay-Z on the budding track "Bam." The track was accompanied by a smokey video and dropped shortly after Beyonceshared the first picture of their two twins, Rumi and Sir. The track stemmed from the 4:44 album. Hence it is good to see Damian Marley is back since then and we look forward to hearing more music. 

Quotable Lyrics

One love reaching out to everybody
Whether up in the club or up in the dance or party
You're lucky to be where you are
Some never make it home back from war

