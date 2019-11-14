Adidas and Portland Trail Blazers' All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard have officially introduced his sixth signature sneaker today, along with a November 29 release date. The Adidas Dame 6, priced reasonably at $110, will make it's debut in an eye-catching “Ruthless” colorway on Black Friday, followed by a “Hecklers” iteration on January 18.

The Adidas Dame 6 "Ruthless" comes equipped with a black textile mesh upper, highlighted with split hues of neon pink and green, and accented with a black suede overlay on the toe box.

“I come out to compete against people, but I don’t say a whole lot. I don’t talk trash, I just go at them every opportunity I get,” said Lillard. “There’s a way to go about it in life and in basketball, being compassionate and ruthless. It’s important to have both; I was raised that way.”

The unique split design is inspired by the many sides of Dame's personality.

“Early in the design process, the many sides of Dame’s personality emerged during our conversations with Dame – he’s a leader, a family man, a businessman and more, but when he hits the court, a different side comes out,” explained Jimi Taylor, Senior Footwear Designer for adidas Basketball. “The silhouette embodies Dame’s multi-dimensional persona from both sides of the shoe. The outside speaks to Dame’s focus, while the interior peels back the layers to showcase the inner workings of the shoe and celebrates Dame’s ruthless mindset on the court.”

The Dame 6 is also the first model in the Dame series to feature the ultra lightweight Lightstrike cushioning. Continue scrolling for additional images of the Adidas Dame 6 "Ruthless," as well as the "Hecklers" and other forthcoming colorways.

