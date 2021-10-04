Perhaps one of the most tired debates in all of basketball right now is who is better between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. This is a question that will yield wildly different answers depending on the generation that you are asking the question. As you can expect, the older fans out there will tell you that Michael Jordan is the best, while the younger viewers will say, LeBron James. You're always going to choose who you grew up with, and it makes the conversation unproductive.

The best people to ask this question are actual professional basketball players, who know what it takes to win at the highest level. Recently, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was asked about the GOAT debate and who he thought the best player was. This led to a response that most fans could probably expect.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Lillard simply stated that the best of all time was "MJ" and you really can't go wrong with such an answer. Perhaps Lillard is just a tad biased considering LeBron is a rival of his, but at the same time, there is no shame in being the second-best to ever do it.

Lillard would have seen glimpses of MJ play when he was younger, so it makes sense he would choose the Chicago Bulls legend. At the end of the day, MJ is widely considered to be better than LeBron, which makes picking James the contrarian viewpoint...and no one likes a contrarian.