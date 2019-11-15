Carmelo Anthony had been having a lot of problems cementing himself in the NBA over the last two seasons and coming into 2019-2020, he was without a team. It seemed for the longest time that Melo was being blackballed and that he would never be able to leave the game on his own terms. This all changed last night when Melo was signed by the Portland Trail Blazers to a non-guaranteed contract.

Players around the league have proclaimed their joy over this news and many are glad to see Melo back out on the court. Recently, ESPN's Rachel Nichols spoke to Damian Lillard about the signing and he gave his thoughts on his new teammate.

“I believe he can help us," Lillard said. "Obviously I’d like to see our early-season struggles turn around, and hopefully we can be part of a great bounceback for Melo as well.”

The NBA has been pretty wild so far this season and we're only 11 games in. If this keeps up, we are going to be in for one wild ride. Not to mention, we have no clue how this partnership with the Blazers will work out. The team is struggling right now and Melo isn't exactly the person to change things overnight. Fun times are ahead.