It's a celebratory day for Carmelo Anthony as the professional basketball player is officially back in the NBA. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Carmelo has agreed to a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. The baller's NBA fate has been hanging in the balance since last season after he was traded by the Houston Rockets. Carmelo played 10 games that season before being traded away to the Chicago Bulls who would later waive him.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Portland's point guard Damian Lillard is excited to have Carmelo on the squad. "Damian Lillard was notified on the potential of adding Carmelo Anthony last night and he made it clear that he’s always been supportive of bringing in the future Hall-of-Famer, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. Portland searching for a boost to what has been a slow start."

NBA.com shared the alleged details of Carmelo's contract with the Trail Blazers, saying "the non-guaranteed deal will reportedly pay Anthony $14,490 for each day he is on the Blazers' roster, according to Bobby Marks at ESPN. The deal will become fully guaranteed on Jan. 7 if he's still on the roster." Retired NBA player Dwyane Wade is ready to see his friend back on the court as he tweeted moments ago that "It’s about damn time‼️"