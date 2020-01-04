Portland Trail Blazers All-NBA point guard Damian Lillard is an avid WWE fan, so it's only right that he and Adidas pay homage to one of his favorite WWE superstars with a special colorway of the Adidas Dame 6.

Dubbed the "Dame 3:16," the kicks come equipped with a black upper accompanied by blue accents as a nod to Stone Cold Steve Austin's signature vest and denim shorts. Additional details include gold detailing, referencing The Rattlesnake's championship titles over the years, and "DAME 3:16" text on the midsole.

Lillard's latest signature silhouette is highlighted by Adidas' ultra lightweight Lightstrike cushioning, which has made its appearance in Dame's sneaker series for the first time.

Per Adidas:

“The silhouette embodies Dame’s multi-dimensional persona from both sides of the shoe. The outside speaks to Dame’s focus, while the interior peels back the layers to showcase the inner workings of the shoe and celebrates Dame’s ruthless mindset on the court.”

Reports suggest that the Adidas Dame 6 "Dame 3:16" will drop on January 25, but Hibbett Sports currently has the kicks scheduled for a January 18 release. Men's sizes will retail for $110, with kid's pairs checking in at $90. Stay tuned for updates as we approach the release.